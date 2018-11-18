Scroll down below for an instant recap of the game.

Despite a sloppy first half of play without Juwan Morgan - who came out with two fouls in the opening minutes - and trailing by ten at stages of the second half, IU had a chance to beat Arkansas at the end of regulation on the road on Sunday afternoon, only to fall short.

3:30 p.m. ET: Same starting lineup as the last game - Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

15:25 1H: Indiana 9, Arkansas 6 - Sloppy opening minutes for both teams before play picked up a bit.

Morgan got two early fouls and headed to the bench before we even reached the first media timeout.

Not ideal with all the injuries IU has picked up. Now De'Ron Davis will be needed to step up.

11:22 1H: Indiana 14, Arkansas 13 - Razorbacks score the last four points to pick up a little momentum.

IU has four turnovers but has forced Arkansas into four themselves.

7:47 1H: Arkansas 19, Indiana 16 - IU has missed eight of its last nine field goals. Arkansas throwing out a couple different traps, their pressure is getting to the Hoosiers, who look a little tired.

IU also can't get any rhythm going constantly picking up fouls. They've been whistled for nine, including two on Morgan and Phinisee.

3:19 1H: Arkansas 31, Indiana 29 - Langford with six points in the last few minutes trying to put the team on his back.

Al Durham is 3-for-3 from behind the arc but a couple offensive fouls has him tagged with two.

That makes Morgan, Phinisee and Durham all with two fouls.

Halftime: Arkansas 38, Indiana 35 - Hoosiers trail by three at the break.

On one hand, the play has been sloppy. A lot of confusion with the Hoosiers, part of that disruption thanks to the Razorbacks' pressure, that we didn't see in the first couple games.

On the other hand, you're on the road, and Juwan Morgan only played three minutes in the first half - in addition to foul trouble for Phinisee and Durham - and you only trail by three.

Langford leads with 11 points and six rebounds but is only 3-for-9 shooting.

15:46 2H: Arkansas 45, Indiana 38 - Hoosiers just a step slow all over the court tonight. Not the start to the second half they were looking for.

Whether it's a pass that's a little slow and tipped, or being a half-second slow closing out on a shooter, IU is just a little behind in a few different phases - and it adds up.

Sometimes that happens when you go on the road.

11:40 2H: Arkansas 53, Indiana 50 - Even after what has felt like a mostly frustrating day, the Hoosiers suddenly find themselves down just three after Arkansas pushed it to double-digits a couple times.

Morgan trying to start putting the team on his back after missing most of the first half.

7:53 2H: Arkansas 61, Indiana 58 - Hoosiers trying but can't quite get over the hump. Morgan doing his best with 10 second half points.

Two of them came on a pretty fast break connection from Langford.

3:16 2H: Arkansas 69, Indiana 69 - A couple Langford threes and consistent effort for Morgan gave the Hoosiers a brief lead.

But IU cannot stop Daniel Gafford, who has all the makings of a longtime pro. He's visibly gassed and doubling over, trying to get a breather out of the game, but he's up to 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting, plus 11 rebounds.

In what was a really sloppy game, the last few minutes has become a battle of stars - Langford and Morgan vs. Gafford.

Buckle up.

1:22 2H: Arkansas 72, Indiana 69 - Struggling down the stretch. Davis travels so Arkansas has ball up three.

:46.1 2H: Arkansas 72, Indiana 72 - Well well. Arkansas misses a free throw, down at the other end Phinisee knocks down a stone cold three.

Tie game but Arkansas ball.

FINAL: Arkansas 73, Indiana 72 - Unreal. Indiana got a stop and had the chance to take the last shot in regulation.

Phinisee drove at the rim, barely missed a layup, Davis had a wide-open chance to tip it in with basically no effort and he somehow missed it.

Arkansas then got the rebound and Davis fouled with less than 3 seconds to play.

Arkansas makes one, intentionally misses the second, and a fullcourt heave by Morgan misses.

Frustrating way for that one to end.