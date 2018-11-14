Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! In what was expected to be a hotly contested matchup with No. 24 Marquette visiting Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, the Hoosiers led from start-to-finish and emerged with a 96-73 blowout victory, improving to 3-0 on the season. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford scored 22 points in IU's win over Marquette. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

8:30 p.m. ET: We'll get underway at 8:42. Zach McRoberts is out tonight as well as Devonte Green. Al Durham will slot into the starting lineup to replace McRoberts. He joins Rob Phinisee, Romeo Langford, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan. 14:56 1H: Indiana 19, Marquette 4 - Hoosiers are playing pretty much lights out to start, but Marquette is also showing a ton of weakness defensively. Just giving up open threes in transition, etc. 11:38 1H: Indiana 24, Marquette 13 - Hoosiers still blazing out the gate in-transition. A lot of credit to IU for the effort and execution, but some of this is also Marquette isn't even getting a hand up on some shooters. The Golden Eagles have been forced into five early turnovers, helping IU's cause. Marquette star Markus Howard is 2-for-2 from the field but has committed three of those giveaways. He's being hounded by IU freshman Rob Phinisee.

Hoosier Hysteria is in full effect.



Evan Fitzner nails the triple, and @IndianaMBB isn't messing around with Marquette:

7:58 1H: Indiana 31, Marquette 22 - Golden Eagles crawling back into this one after slowing down the turnovers. Sam Hauser has an early 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Marquette. IU has nine assists on 11 made baskets. A lot of unselfish play tonight, team moving the ball wall. Halftime: Indiana 47, Marquette 34 - IU freshman Romeo Langford with a team-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting at the half. A handful of very difficult finished at the rim through contact. Evan Fitzner has also thrown in 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3-for-3 from three-point range. IU made five of their last six tries to end the half on a run. Overall the Hoosiers are 17-of-26 (65 percent) from the field. All-around, a pretty impressive performance for IU so far.

This game comes easy to Romeo Langford. @yeahyeah_22 finishes through the foul and saves the high-five for a fan. The @IndianaMBB freshman has 15 of IU's 47 at half:

15:58 2H: Indiana 61, Marquette 39 - Romeo Langford is already up to 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Showing everything NBA scouts love about him tonight. As a whole, IU up to 23-of-34 shooting. 11:13 2H: Indiana 65, Marquette 44 - Didn't think we'd be sitting here right now. This has really been a blowout from pretty much start to finish in favor of the Hoosiers. We're about one more media timeout from entering garbage time. Al Durham hasn't gotten a mention yet but he's having a very nice game. Nine points, five assists and four rebounds with zero turnovers.

"Come on man, can't let 'em go at you! ...We gotta get back in the groove." @IndianaMBB's Archie Miller is out here preachin'