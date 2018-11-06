Instant Rewind: Indiana 104, Chicago State 55
Indiana opened the 2018-19 regular season by cruising to a 104-55 victory over visiting Chicago State on Tuesday night.
Scroll down below for an instant recap of the game.
6:25 p.m. ET: Devonte Green is available tonight, but we'll start with the same lineup from the Chicago State game - Rob Phinisee, Romeo Langford, Zach McRoberts, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.
11:33 1H: Indiana 21, Chicago State 13: A flat start here for the Hoosiers early. A few missed shots around the rim, a few missed jumpers, free throws - etc.
Romeo Langford with a few nice passes early, including two assists.
🔨😤 @juwanmorgan slam. pic.twitter.com/PevENtuqSL— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 6, 2018
7:43 1H: Indiana 29, Chicago State 16: Hoosiers create some separation without really doing much special. There's a reason Kenpom favored them by 29.
3:49 1H: Indiana 39, Chicago State 25: Some groans at free throws tonight - Hoosiers just 7-of-15 from the charity stripe.
The main culprit is Langford shooting 2-for-6, who is ironically playing very well otherwise.
Halftime: Indiana 53, Chicago State 32: Hoosiers pull away behind 17 points from Langford, despite him shooting 3-for-9 from the free throw line.
He's 7-for-7 from twos, scoring in a variety of ways - transition, driving to the basket, a pullup jumper.
Langford did miss both three-point tries.
As a team IU is holding Chicago State to just 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) shooting.
The defense was highlighted by a sequence from Green, who d'ed up an opponent a few feet behind the three-point line for several seconds before switching and contesting a shot, causing the teammate's shot to wildly miss.
IU fans roared with cheers at the effort, as well as IU's bench.
15:48 2H: Indiana 64, Chicago State 34: Some better execution to start the second half here, and the Hoosiers are already up 30.
Chicago State just 1-for-7 in the opening second half minutes.
.@justinsmith3_ cleared for takeoff. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/T5obpF3asz— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 7, 2018
6:35 2H: Indiana 85, Chicago State 44: Romeo Langford has checked out for I assume the last time with 19 points, signaling we're officially in garbage time at this stage.
Clifton Moore and Damezi Anderson getting some run. Anderson played a bit in the first half.
FINAL: Indiana 104, Chicago State 55
----
