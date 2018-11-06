Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 19:35:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Instant Rewind: Indiana 104, Chicago State 55

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Indiana opened the 2018-19 regular season by cruising to a 104-55 victory over visiting Chicago State on Tuesday night.

Scroll down below for an instant recap of the game.

A0noszd2fsx01cm9c0wj
IU freshman Romeo Langford finished with 19 points in IU's win over Chicago State.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

6:25 p.m. ET: Devonte Green is available tonight, but we'll start with the same lineup from the Chicago State game - Rob Phinisee, Romeo Langford, Zach McRoberts, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

11:33 1H: Indiana 21, Chicago State 13: A flat start here for the Hoosiers early. A few missed shots around the rim, a few missed jumpers, free throws - etc.

Romeo Langford with a few nice passes early, including two assists.

7:43 1H: Indiana 29, Chicago State 16: Hoosiers create some separation without really doing much special. There's a reason Kenpom favored them by 29.

3:49 1H: Indiana 39, Chicago State 25: Some groans at free throws tonight - Hoosiers just 7-of-15 from the charity stripe.

The main culprit is Langford shooting 2-for-6, who is ironically playing very well otherwise.

Halftime: Indiana 53, Chicago State 32: Hoosiers pull away behind 17 points from Langford, despite him shooting 3-for-9 from the free throw line.

He's 7-for-7 from twos, scoring in a variety of ways - transition, driving to the basket, a pullup jumper.

Langford did miss both three-point tries.

As a team IU is holding Chicago State to just 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) shooting.

The defense was highlighted by a sequence from Green, who d'ed up an opponent a few feet behind the three-point line for several seconds before switching and contesting a shot, causing the teammate's shot to wildly miss.

IU fans roared with cheers at the effort, as well as IU's bench.

15:48 2H: Indiana 64, Chicago State 34: Some better execution to start the second half here, and the Hoosiers are already up 30.

Chicago State just 1-for-7 in the opening second half minutes.

6:35 2H: Indiana 85, Chicago State 44: Romeo Langford has checked out for I assume the last time with 19 points, signaling we're officially in garbage time at this stage.

Clifton Moore and Damezi Anderson getting some run. Anderson played a bit in the first half.

FINAL: Indiana 104, Chicago State 55

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}