BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana continued its habit of playing in nail-biting contests, and once again came out on top.

Freshman Romeo Langford's two free throws with two seconds left lifted the Hoosiers to a 68-67 win over Louisville Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

For IU, it marked the third consecutive game decided by two points or less. And it required everything the Hoosiers had.

Indiana didn't take its first lead until freshman point guard Rob Phinisee's 3-pointer with 8:36 left. Louisville led for 30:14, while IU led for only five minutes.

Sophomore forward Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds, shooting 8 of 17 from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Langford finished with 21 points, 4 assists and just 1 turnover.

Both teams were even in turnovers with nine each and bench points with 13 apiece, but Indiana held a 32-22 advantage in points in the paint. This despite Louisville having a 14-0 advantage in second chance points. Overall, there were only three ties and seven lead changes.

Indiana, now 8-2 overall on the season, will travel to Indianapolis to face Butler in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse next Saturday.