Indiana is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time under Archie Miller.

The Hoosiers shared No. 25 with Kansas State and Syracuse in the latest AP Poll released Monday afternoon. It marks Indiana's first appearance in the poll since Jan. 2, 2017, when it also happened to be ranked No. 25.

When Miller was coaching Dayton, the Flyers were ranked during the 2013-14, 14-15 and 15-16 seasons.

Indiana joined No. 5 Michigan, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 22 Iowa as one of six Big Ten teams ranked this week.

Overall, it is the 555th time that Indiana has been ranked in the history of the Associated Press poll dating back to 1949. That total ranks seventh among all schools' totals.

Indiana has wins over four KenPom Top 50 teams to this point: Marquette (35), Northwestern (47), Penn State (42) and Louisville (40), with Northwestern Penn State and Louisville coming in succession.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are ranked No. 25 on KenPom.com and No. 20 in the NCAA's new NET rating system.

Here's a look at how IU stacks up in all-time appearances in the Associated Press Poll:

1. North Carolina (903)

2. Kentucky (884)

3. Duke (799)

4. Kansas (752)

5. UCLA (695)

6. Louisville (627)

7. Indiana (555)

