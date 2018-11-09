Indiana freshman wing Jerome Hunter's debut may not be coming anytime soon.

The Pickerington, Ohio native has already missed the Hoosiers' first two games of the season and is expected to be out "for a significant stretch," according to IU head coach Archie Miller.

"It's sort of a leg injury, but it's not a typical leg injury caused by practicing or something," Miller said. "It's more of an underlying effect that's causing him some pain."

Miller did not offer any details on Hunter's injury, which to this point has been described as "foot soreness." Part of the reason Miller hasn't been able to expand upon it is because a diagnosis has yet to be nailed down.

"When we get all the answers, he'll be evaluated and decided on," Miller said. "As of right now, Jerome will be out for a to be determined amount of time."

Rivals' No. 52 player nationally and No. 10 small forward in the class of 2018, Hunter scored 20.2 points and grabbed 10.2 rebounds per game helping Pickerington North to a 20-5 his senior year, collecting OHSAA Division I Central District Co-Player of the Year, District 11 Player of the Year, and OCC-Ohio Player of the Year honors in the process.