Indiana Basketball: Hoosier Hysteria Doors To Open At 2 P.M.

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

IU head coach Archie Miller speaks to the crowd at last year's Hoosier Hysteria. The doors for this year's event will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, with the event set to begin at 4 p.m.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Indiana Athletics announced Thursday morning that doors for Hoosier Hysteria will open at 2 p.m. eastern time on Saturday, Sept. 29, with the event beginning at 4 p.m. Fans will be able to watch IU football's road game at Rutgers, which kicks off at noon that day, while waiting for the event to start.

Admission to the event is free.

Parking lots around Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium will open at 12:30 p.m. due to the Hoosiers Outrun Cancer event taking place that same Saturday, according toa release. Fans who arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. are instructed to park in the Fee Lane parking garage.

{{ article.author_name }}