Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: Chicago State Preview

Three Things To Watch

1) Offense under Green: Archie Miller did not guarantee that Green would start or play, but Green getting cleared to practice on Monday was certainly a positive step in that direction. If he is available and receives time on the court, it will be interesting to see how the offense operates with him at the point. Miller praised Green's offseason growth after an up-and-down sophomore season, and with more talent around him, maybe this year is different.

2) More assertive Morgan: Perhaps it's because he's adjusting to having more talent around him compared to a year ago, but Morgan didn't demand the ball as often in the exhibition against Southern Indiana. Indiana thrived when he asserted himself on offense last year and will need it on nights when Romeo Langford's shot isn't falling or when Langford is facing double-teams.

3) Who steps up?: During his press availability Monday afternoon, Miller admitted nagging injuries have prevented the staff from playing its top 10 players in practice. With several facing game-time decisions, it could open the door to an abundance of opportunities. There will be chances for certain in the backcourt and frontcourt with sophomore guard Al Durham and redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson sidelined for at least Tuesday night.

Mike Miller, HSR: Hoosiers shorthanded entering season opener

When IU opens the season Tuesday night at 6:30 against Chicago State, it will do so short-handed. The core players — Juwan Morgan, Romeo Langford and Zach McRoberts — will be there. They are fine. It’s the supporting cast that has functioned as a mix-and-match unit during the past month, a theme that will continue into the much-anticipated first week of the campaign.

“It’s become a little bit problematic,” Miller said. “… Hopefully we’ll get a couple guys back here sooner rather than later and that will help. But it’s prevented us from playing, I would say, our top 10.”

Last week, guard Devonte Green (thigh), wing Jerome Hunter (foot) and forward Race Thompson (groin) missed Thursday’s exhibition against Southern Indiana. Holding them out was largely a safeguard for a regular season schedule that ramps up quickly, featuring games this month against Marquette (Nov. 14), at Arkansas (Nov. 18) and at No. 4 Duke (Nov. 27).

Green, a junior, yielded starting point guard duties to freshman Robert Phinisee in the exhibition and practiced only in non-contact scenarios over the weekend. Miller said Green was cleared to practice on Monday and is expected to be available against Chicago State.

“That will be a big help for us, especially last game having Rob and Romeo basically having to play as many minutes as they played,” Miller said. “They played too many.”

Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette: Hoosiers hoping for quick start

Regardless of the opponent, the Hoosiers will likely be locked in for the season opener. The returnees remember last season's disastrous 90-69 opening day loss to an Indiana State team that went 13-18.

“We'll get into (the season) fast,” Miller said. “We have Chicago State on Tuesday, Montana State on Friday. Both teams a little bit unknown as we get into the early part of the season.”

The Hoosiers have to get into the season quickly because after playing the Cougars and Bobcats this week, they have a rough schedule in the following month, with games against Marquette, Arkansas, Duke and Louisville, plus two Big Ten games in early December against Penn State and Northwestern.

The first week may be mostly a learning experience for the Hoosiers, but the learning will have to happen quickly.

“Obviously you get better as you practice, especially if you're not playing as many minutes in a game,” Miller said. “But in all reality, the games teach you what you can and can't do right now. And then you've got to go back to work.

“All (teams) start at some level of optimism, and then it becomes reality really where you are and where you've got to go. So for us, we'll find out a little bit more about ourselves (tonight).”

Josh Cook, News & Tribune: It's the opening act for Romeo

Tonight is the night that Indiana fans — especially those that reside in this area — have waited for at least since April 30, although many have likely dreamed about it for years.

It is the night that Hoosiers freshman, and 2018 New Albany graduate, Romeo Langford will play his first official college game as Indiana hosts Chicago State at 6:30 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

It’s easily the most anticipated debut by an Indiana frosh since Damon Bailey first officially donned the cream and crimson Nov. 23, 1990, against Northeastern in the Maui Invitational. The pride of Heltonville scored five points in the Hoosiers’ 100-78 win that day.

Nearly 28 years later, given the technological advances in communication (among other things), it’s easy to say that Langford’s freshman season begins with more hype than Bailey’s did. Much more too is expected of the 6-foot-6, now 215-pound shooting guard, who is viewed by most to be a program-changing recruit for second-year Indiana coach Archie Miller. On the team's media day Miller himself compared Langford’s athletic ability to that of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Olympic sprinting champion Usain Bolt.

He was the only freshman on the preseason All-Big Ten team. Last week, he was named a third-team preseason All-America by both ESPN.com and CBSSports.com. Then Monday, he and teammate Juwan Morgan were named to the 50-member watch list for the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy, which is annually awarded to the national player of the year.

“It means a lot. I’ve been waiting on this for a very long time,” Langford said in the preseason. “Being in college and now that I’m here playing for Indiana, my home state, I just can’t wait for it to begin.”

