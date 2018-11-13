Indiana could be shorthanded in its first showdown against a Top 25 opponent this season.

Redshirt senior guard Zach McRoberts and junior guard Devonte Green are both gametime decisions heading into Wednesday night's contest vs. No. 24 Marquette at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1) according to IU head coach Archie Miller.

"They haven't done much since our last game," Miller said. "It's been slow recoveries."

McRoberts, who started in each of IU's first two games, managed to play 7 1/2 minutes in the first half before a back strain sidelined led to the coaching staff holding him out of the second half in Friday's 80-35 win over Montana State. Green, who has come off the bench in each of IU's first two games, played 23 minutes Friday night but continues to deal with a thigh contusion.

Additionally, Miller during his weekly radio show Monday night said redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson is dealing with concussion-like symptoms following a collision on the court during Sunday's practice and could miss some time as a result.

"We're banged up in general right now, so it's going to put pressure on everyone," Miller said. "Like I said, Damezi, Romeo, Rob, Al, potentially a couple walk-on guys with minutes needed on the perimeter. Our front court guys gotta hang in there and keep working at it, but until we can get all hands on deck, it definitely is concerning, but at the same time, you do -- you control what you can control, which is the guys that are ready and the guys that are available got to be ready to do a good job."