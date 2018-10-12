Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis cut his list from six to three on Friday afternoon, with IU, UCLA and Michigan State making the final group.

He's broken down each of the three finalists previously for TheHoosier.com.

UCLA: “Their main pitch is that they like my length and how I can play up and down which would fit their style of play since that is what they do. The exposure out there is great and coach (Steve) Alford told me that pretty much every NBA team has a scout out there."

Indiana: "Indiana wants me to stay home. They say it's nothing like Indiana basketball and the fans and everything, they think I'd be a hometown legend. I haven't been on a bad visit yet. All the visits I've been on have been really good. It does nothing but help them. I had a really good time on the Hoosier Hysteria visit - spending time with the players was really good."

Michigan State: "They like that I can handle the ball a little bit which makes me versatile. And on defense, they like that I can block shots. The coaches are trying to push me like [former Spartan] Jaren Jackson, how they developed and molded him to get to the league. That's my ultimate goal is to get to the NBA. Izzo thinks he can help me play hard like that every time down the floor and that will help me a lot."

The five-star forward plans to make his final decision in time for the November signing period.

He averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

Jackson-Davis also earned a spot on USA's U18 FIBA America's squad, averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game - including making 19-of-22 (86 precent) of his field goal tries - to help Team USA finish 6-0 overall and earn a gold medal.