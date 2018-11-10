Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-10 10:41:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Efficiency Breakdown: IU 80, Montana State 35

Kxaf1xtdpgveubfjfqp2
IU forward Justin Smith and the Hoosiers improved to 2-0 on the season with the win over Montana State.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

TheHoosier.com has a look at postgame thoughts plus an advanced statistical breakdown on IU's win over Montana State.

To join the discussion, dive into our premium forum ahead - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}