Indiana Basketball: Rivals150 Guard Armaan Franklin Signs NLI For IU
As expected and reported earlier this week, Indianapolis Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin signed with IU on Wednesday morning.
He was the first commit for IU in the class of 2019, choosing the Hoosiers over Purdue, Ohio State, Clemson and Xavier among others.
Franklin inked his NLI at school to kick off the early signing period, which lasts until Nov. 21.
He averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior, helping Cathedral to a 19-5 overall record and earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.
The three-star guard also averaged 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this spring and summer for Meanstreets on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit.
"Archie Miller has done well by utilizing versatile guards and he's shown that he doesn't mind playing a little smaller in order to play fast and create matchup problems," Rivals analyst Eric Bossi wrote previously. "Most likely, Romeo Langford will be in and out of Bloomington in a year and that's going to create a huge hole that will need to be plugged.
"The Hoosiers will have experience back without Langford, but even with a junior Aljami Durham, senior Devonte Green and a sophomore Robert Phinisee in the fold, there will be some minutes to be had."
IU hopes to round out its class with 2019 five-star forwards Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The 6-7, 195-pound Brooks transferred to La Lumiere for this season from Fort Wayne North Side. He averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY.
The 6-9, 210-pound Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior at Center Grove, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY.
He also earned a spot on USA's U18 FIBA America's squad, averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game - including making 19-of-22 (86 precent) of his field goal tries - to help Team USA finish 6-0 overall and earn a gold medal.
For additional notes on Franklin and those two targets, check out our recruiting notebook from Tuesday - LINK
----
