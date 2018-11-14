Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! As expected and reported earlier this week, Indianapolis Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin signed with IU on Wednesday morning. He was the first commit for IU in the class of 2019, choosing the Hoosiers over Purdue, Ohio State, Clemson and Xavier among others.

Franklin inked his NLI at school to kick off the early signing period, which lasts until Nov. 21. He averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior, helping Cathedral to a 19-5 overall record and earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors. The three-star guard also averaged 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this spring and summer for Meanstreets on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit.

Congratulations to Armaan Franklin @unkle44artty on achieving a dream today as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Indiana University. So happy for @indii5000 who has been outstanding to work with. It takes a team so thank you to @lloyd_anthony3 for his work. ☘️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zWmILKFjyd — Jason Delaney (@CoachDelaney) November 14, 2018