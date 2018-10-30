What proved to be Indiana's biggest adjustment early in Archie Miller's tenure ended up pleasantly surprising him over the weekend.

A reported 70-48 over Loyola-Chicago in a closed 40-minute scrimmage Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis left Miller pleased with how the Hoosiers performed defensively.

“We got our money’s worth," Miller said on his weekly radio show Monday night. "We had to guard an extremely skilled team that ran really good stuff and spaced the floor. They really challenged our on-the-ball defense. They really challenged our ball-screen defense. And just in general, our ability to have to play really hard because you’re dealing with a lot of shooting. They did things we never saw before. So to be able to watch our guys kind of play through it, it was good."

Miller did not confirm the score but did say the Hoosiers held the Ramblers to 48 points. It was a low output for a team that averaged 71.6 points per game on 50.3 percent shooting from the floor a year ago, indicative of IU's defensive effort. Loyola's shooting percentage ranked No. 3 nationally, and it also shot 39.6 percent from 3-point range a year ago.

Additionally, IU held Loyola to 32.0 percent shooting from the floor and 22.2 percent from 3-point range. IU won also the battle of the boards, 47-27.

The growth shown by Indiana's returnees, as well as the younger players not backing down from more experienced competition, also left Miller satisfied with Sunday's result.

"Our effort level defensively was really surprising," Miller said. "I thought guys were dialed in, even a couple of our younger guys that played a lot of minutes due to some injuries that we had, held their own. I thought that the returners that were playing in the games last year that mattered most really showed that they know what they’re doing.

"We held a good offensive team to a really poor day. Probably some of it is shooting on their end, some good looks that didn't go down. Over the course of a 40-minute game, I think that team a year ago was a 50 percent shooting team from the floor, 40 percent shooting team from 3, they scored 48 on us and they were well below those averages, so we did something right."

The Hoosiers also came away 11 steals, led by redshirt senior guard Zach McRoberts' four.

Miller previously mentioned this year's Indiana team as being longer and more athletic compared to last year's, and the latter was most evident in the scrimmage.

“We were the bigger and more athletic team, and it showed with some guys rebounding the ball on the offensive glass, being able to finish in and around the basket, in transition getting some things going,” Miller said.

Offensively, Hoosiers shot 48.2 percent from the field, including 53.8 percent in the second half.

Despite those numbers, Miller said IU's half-court offense and chemistry remain a work in progress.

"That's our biggest concern as a staff," Miller said of IU's half-court offense.

Senior forward Juwan Morgan led the way with 13 points and 16 rebounds and 3 assists, while freshman guard Romeo Langford had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. Sophomore forward Justin Smith had 12 points and 5 rebounds, sophomore guard Al Durham Jr. had 11 points and freshman point guard Rob Phinisee chipped in 8.

The Hoosiers were also without junior guard Devonte Green and redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson in the scrimmage due to "nagging injuries." Miller said Indiana could be without both for "a little bit of time." Junior forward De'Ron Davis, meanwhile, was able to log 10 minutes in limited action as he continues rehabbing his achilles injury from January.