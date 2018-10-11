Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU head coach Archie Miller has the best job in the conference, according to an anonymous poll conducted by Watch Stadium.

Released to coincide with Big Ten Media Day, Watch Stadium polled a handful of the league's veteran coaches on eight different categories -- tradition, media exposure, game atmosphere, facilities, selling pros, admission requirements, budget/resources and geographical recruiting base.

They ranked every school in the league in each category from 1-14, then tallied the totals to rank each job in the conference from top to bottom.

IU came out as the top job in the league, followed by Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan and Maryland to round out the top five.

"The history, the tradition," an anonymous coach said, on where the Hoosiers win. "Fans are always at the games wearing red, even when they aren’t that good, they show up.

"People in the state care about Indiana basketball.”

The Hoosiers job checked in top in the league in history/tradition and media exposure, and ranked second in game atmosphere and admission requirements.

Purdue beat IU in game atmosphere, while Iowa beat the Hoosiers in admissions requirements.

The lowest category for IU was facilities, checking in at No. 6 in the league.

"They haven’t been good in a long time - the fans need to get over it," an anonymous assistant said. "They still have catching up to do in terms of facilities.

"It’s a great job, but it’s not quite as good as some think.”

**Watch Stadium has the full rankings and comments regarding each school. Click here to view the full poll.**

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.