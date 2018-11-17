With captain and redshirt senior starter Zach McRoberts out, IU turned to sophomore guard Al Durham Jr. vs. No. 24 Marquette.

He delivered.

The Hoosiers clinched a 96-73 win over the Golden Eagles Wednesday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as Durham finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and zero turnovers in his first start of the season.

"I thought it was one of the best games he's played, he was aggressive on offense, made great decisions on the drives to pass," Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. "Obviously has to play a lot of minutes right now, so we were fortunate he was able to hang in there."

Evident in his stat line, Durham impacted the game in multiple ways.

He started off the game by attacking the basket and drawing a foul, sinking two free throws to give Indiana its first points of the game.

The Lilburn, Georgia, native had seven of his 13 points by halftime, but perhaps more impressive was that all five of his assists came in the first half.

Some of his notable passes included an outlet to freshman point guard Robert Phinisee on the fast break which gave IU an early 8-2 lead and forced Marquette to call a timeout, then dishing to an open Evan Fitzner on the wing which set up the grad transfer forward for an easy 3-pointer to give Indiana a 19-5 lead.

Durham didn't talk about himself, though, when discussing what's different about his offensive game that allowed him to have the success he did against the Golden Eagles.

"My teammates were really a big part of that," Durham said. "They were looking for me, giving me good looks. But just ultimately my teammates pushing me and my coaches pushing me every day during the summer, off-season, during the season, just to continued to get reps and become a better player than I was last year."

Equally important to his scoring output was what he did at the other end of the court.

Working in tandem with Phinisee, he helped keep Marquette junior point guard Markus Howard in check all night. Howard needed 14 shots to score 18 points Wednesday night.

"Going in, we knew how good Markus Howard was and we knew how capable was he was of scoring, so we prepped for that all week, just to get our minds right to make sure we're guarding him," Durham said. "That just translated to the game. I feel like our coaches really set us up to execute the game plan."

Durham could continue to see extended minutes should McRoberts' back strain continue to sideline him, and if junior guard Devonte Green remains out with a thigh contusion.

No matter the scope of Durham's role, Miller is pleased to have him back at full strength.

"Getting him back in general is important for our team, because I think he's experienced and knows what's going on," Miller said. "He played a really, really good game."