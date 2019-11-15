Free throw shooting contributing to early Indiana success
After Indiana attempted a game-high 45 free throws against North Alabama, while also shooting 82% from the line, it's becoming clear that drawing fouls could prove to be a strength of this year's team. Before the season, head coach Archie Miller said free throw shooting was one of three areas that needed improvement.
Before Indiana's lone exhibition game against Gannon, head coach Archie Miller sat in front of the media and answered questions about the team's secret scrimmage against Marquette. The Hoosiers lost 72-69 and Miller clearly voiced three concerns.
"Free throw shooting, taking care of the basketball, and just the overall mentality that you need to rebound the ball at our level," Miller said. "Those are three things coming out of the scrimmage, and they just weren't good enough."
Last season, Indiana shot 65% from the foul line. This season, through the first three games, the Hoosiers are up to 70% from the free-throw line.
The team attempted 45 free throws against North Alabama in a game that saw 54 personal fouls between the two opponents. Not only did Indiana sink a season-high 82% of them, but it barely missed reaching a massive 100% free throw rate for the game.
"I can't think of a bigger attribute to our team than being a team that aspires to be one of the best teams in the country hopefully in terms of drawing fouls," Miller said before Indiana's scrimmage against Gannon."
Miller's vision for his team's success is steadily coming into fruition. After making just 54% of their free throws against Marquette, the Hoosiers have increased their percentage in nearly every game this season.
Check out the shooting statistics for the season below:
|Opponent
|Free Throws
|Free Throw Percentage
|Field Goals
|Free Throw Rate
|
Marquette (Scrimmage)
|
24-43
|
56%
|
20-44
|
98%
|
Gannon (Exhibition)
|
21-30
|
70%
|
29-54
|
56%
|
Western Illinois
|
17-25
|
68%
|
65
|
38%
|
Portland State
|
22-30
|
73%
|
60
|
50%
|
North Alabama
|
37-45
|
82%
|
23-46
|
98%
As you get down to Indiana's last game — Tuesday against North Alabama — the free throw shooting reached a season-high in attempts, percentage and free throw rate. This effort was spearheaded by freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis as he put up 20 points on the night.
Only six of his points came from the floor. Jackson-Davis converted on 14 of his 15 free throw attempts. After the game, he said he never shot that well from before. The 6-foot-9 forward found himself in position to either back down his defender in the post or turn and drive toward the basket throughout the game. While he didn't see many shots fall, he got the line and was efficient.
"When you're that gifted around the rim rebounding, driving, quickness, off the ground, it's good, but he can draw fouls," Miller said of Jackson-Davis after Tuesday's game. "He's always done that. Proud of him tonight, 14 of 15 from the line. That's a huge deal."
Miller's team has been forced to adjust due to new faces on the court and injuries that have limited the backcourt early in the season. Starting point guard, sophomore Rob Phinisee, was restricted in the first games of the season, but is starting to get closer to full strength. Senior guard Devonte Green hasn't played a game yet due to a hamstring injury.
As a result, both the defensive end of the court and the ways the Hoosiers are scoring have varied based on their opponents.
"We're not that team that we were a year ago where you can just put five guys in the paint and say, 'let them shoot,'" Miller said. "We're not that team. You are having to figure out different ways to play against teams. For us, 45 free throws, thought we got good looks."
Even junior forward Justin Smith, who has been making highlight-reel dunks in almost every game this season, made his mark at the free-throw line. He had just three points, but shooting 75% from the line was the sole reason he was seen on the stat sheet.
Every scholarship player played double-digit minutes, and only sophomore forward Damezi Anderson didn't attempt a free throw.
"Overwhelmingly the free throw line continues to be an advantage for us," Miller said.
