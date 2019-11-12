Hunter is still adjusting to the game of basketball after missing all of last season — practices included — with a leg injury. His development will help the Hoosiers' depth throughout the season.

In Indiana's 91-65 victory over North Alabama, redshirt freshman guard Jerome Hunter provided a spark for the offense early in the game. He scored seven points in four minutes and finished with 12 on the night.

“I don't think anybody looks out there and when Jerome scores a basket I think our entire team is excited for him,” Miller said. “It's not going to be the same guy every night with this group. We have a lot of different types of guys that can help us and contribute in a lot of ways."

His stroke of the basketball sparked the Indiana offense in the first half. He showed conviction in his ability, but at this point in the season, he is still adjusting to increased playing time.

The Hoosiers found themselves down 8-6 early and with no shots connecting from the floor. Phinisee was quick to change that as he raced into the lane and finished at the rim with his left hand. Hunter followed on the next possession, sparking a personal seven-point scoring spree in his first four minutes on the court.

Four minutes into the game, Indiana head coach Archie Miller grabbed three players for the team’s first round of substitutions against North Alabama. Redshirt freshman guard Jerome Hunter stepped onto the court alongside Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson.

The 6-foot-7 guard — who could neither play nor practice due to injury last season — caught the ball on the right wing, dribbled and stepped into a long, two-point jump shot that found the bottom of the net.

The pull-up jumper was his first shot attempt of the game, coming off the bench and with a defender leaving space in front of him. He took the shot without hesitation and drilled it.

As the game progressed, it took Indiana nearly seven minutes before connecting on a three-point attempt, which came courtesy of Hunter. Before that point, the Hoosiers’ guards combined for three missed shots from beyond the arc.

When Hunter got his chance, he took advantage of it. Despite being about a full step back behind the three-point line, he gathered his feet after catching a pass at the top of the key and launched a deep shot with one fluid motion.

Before the basketball dropped through the rim, the crowd held its breath and then erupted into cheers. A turnaround jumper near the paint and a single defensive rebound ended Hunter’s first block of playing time.

“He's coming in the game and wants to be himself,” Miller said. “The confidence that he has in himself, especially to take shots and do some things, is great to see. He's able to just bang some shots.”

Hunter was on the court for another 15 throughout the rest of the game, but only notched five additional points — which included three at the free-throw line. While his offensive firepower may have been extinguished late in the game, the lengthy guard contributed two steals on the defensive end of the court in the second half.

“He did this a year ago before he got removed due to injury,” Miller said. “He gets better each week. He's very coachable.”

With each passing game, Hunter has successfully converted one more field goal than his prior performance. Saturday against Portland State, he had a similar outburst of scoring where he dropped two 3-pointers in about two minutes.

Hunter has now attempted four threes in each of the last two games but saw three of them rattle out of the rim against North Alabama. He appears to be a natural spot shooter.

“I'm taking it game by game,” Hunter said. “I hope each game I start to get more and more comfortable. That's my goal for this season.”

His continued development will only add more depth for Miller and the team. Hunter is a long, rangy athlete with shooting and defensive ability on the perimeter — two aspects that are currently lacking at Indiana. As he continues to improve, so will the Hoosiers.

“Obviously he's going to have to keep getting better,” Miller said. “Which I think he will.”