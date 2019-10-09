The Razorbacks went through a coaching change this offseason after a 18-16 record a year ago. Under new head coach Eric Musselman, the team has retained a majority of its contributors, but will be without its leading scorer. Arkansas' returning players will be looking for revenge after Indiana knocked them out of the NIT last season.

Key losses: Daniel Gafford

Key returners: Isaiah Joe, Jaylen Harris, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey

Newcomers: Jeantal Cylla, JD Notae, Jimmy Whitt Jr., Conner Vanover, Abayomi, Iyiola,

2018-19 record: 18-16 (8-10 SEC)

2018-19 result: 63-60 loss to Indiana in the NIT Second Round

Series: Tied 2-2

After a disappointing 18-16 season under Mike Anderson, which saw the Razorbacks failing to reach the NCAA tournament, the Arkansas basketball program made the decision to move away from the longtime head coach.

The Razorbacks settled for an NIT appearance and defeated Providence College 84-72 before coming to Indiana. In Bloomington, the Hoosiers came away with the victory, sending the Razorbacks home before Anderson lost his job.

In came Eric Musselman.

He inherited a team that was ninth in the SEC a season ago but looks to improve, as four of its top five contributors return. Daniel Gafford, a 6-foot-11 forward and last year's leading scorer, departed after declaring for the NBA Draft, so now, the team will be led by its talented backcourt — guards Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones and Jaylen Harris.

Joe and Jones each scored just over 13 points per game last season and combined for nearly 200 three-pointers made. Joe set an Arkansas program record after accounting for 113 threes.

Harris was the team's primary ball handler. At point guard, while he didn't score double figures, Harris was effective as a passer, averaging 5.6 assists per game. He played more minutes than any player on his team, even Joe, Jones and Gafford.

Arkansas' experience is apparent, as Musselman was responsible for bringing in graduate transfers Jeantal Cylla and Jimmy White Jr. However, the team will be one of the more undersized teams in the nation, with only one player taller than 6-foot-8. Cal transfer Conner Vanover, listed as a 7-foot-3 forward, has not yet been grated immediate eligibility like Cylla and White Jr.

At Nevada, Musselman worked with an undersized team in the 2018-2019 season and led the Wolfpack to a 29-5 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Though Musselman is no longer in the Mountain West Conference, and his team actually lost to an SEC opponent in Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

By the time Arkansas travels to Indiana on Dec. 29, the roles of Trayce Jackson-Davis, De'Ron Davis and Joey Brunk will surely have been cemented. Their size and athleticism will play a huge part of both the offense and defense if the Hoosiers want to defeat the Razorbacks again this season.