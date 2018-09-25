Brooks is set to take his official visit to IU this weekend for Hoosier Hysteria.

He already took his official visit to UCLA (Aug. 31) and plans to visit North Carolina on Nov. 2.

Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans recently listed Brooks as the biggest need for both IU and Michigan State when evaluating each Big Ten school

"Indiana would love to add Isaiah Stewart or Trayce Jackson-Davis but the best fit for what the Hoosiers need is Keion Brooks," Evans wrote. "The in-state product was one of the top scorers on the Nike EYBL circuit this past summer and would fill some of the massive shoes that will be left by Langford once he departs."

Brooks broke down some of his top schools this May for Rivals contributor Dan McDonald, including five that emerged on the final list.

Indiana: “I really Coach (Archie) Miller. Just watching from the outside and seeing the way he got the team to buy into what he was seeing even though they weren’t guys he recruited, that was really impressive.”

Kentucky: “I like Kentucky a lot because Coach (Tony) Barbee and Coach (John) Calipari let me know I’m a priority. They always tell me Kentucky isn’t for everybody but they think it is for me. They feel like I have an edge about myself that would help me in their program.”

Michigan State: “I like the way Coach [Tom] Izzo gets his guys to buy in and believe in the bigger picture. He takes a group of guys and turns them into a family.”

North Carolina: “They are North Carolina. It’s a historic program. I like the way Coach (Hubert) Davis and Coach (Roy) Williams are going out of their way to build a relationship and getting to know my family instead of just trying to sell me on the program without knowing my family.”

Purdue: “I really like Purdue because of how hard they play night in and night out. They are going to play hard, defend, and play real fast.”

Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY.