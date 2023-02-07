The team hadn’t lived up to their expectations. Conversations around town and the rest of the nation began to build a narrative. Indiana was labeled as soft, underwhelming, and were heading in a forbidden direction. The Hoosiers needed to change. As they reflected on themselves following the Penn State loss Indiana had to ask themselves, How tough is this team?

Indiana was in cruise control for the majority of the game, but for a split second in the final minutes of the second half, it seemed that Indiana was in for another wacky Rutgers finish. But, as they say in Indiana, they were never daunted. The Hoosiers were able to persevere en route to a 66-60 win over Rutgers.

Indiana controlled all but 36 seconds of the game. The first half consisted of the exact start that Indiana needed but then for the final five minutes the offense went quiet. Still, with even a bit of abysmal basketball toward the end, Indiana held a 38-35 lead. Carelessness with the ball led to Rutgers crawling within just three.

The second half saw much of the same. A good start by Indiana but then the game started to look oddly reminiscent of the first 20 minutes. Five minutes left on the clock, 59-54 and Rutgers was still hanging around. It looked like a similar story that Indiana most definitely didn’t want to repeat. The same script was about to be written but this Indiana team has a newfound mindset.

If this were last year Indiana doesn't win this game, plain and simple. In fact, a month ago, they probably don’t win this game. The Hoosiers were in a slump against Kansas, and Arizona, and the lowest point of them all was the three-game losing streak in the first week of January. The Hoosiers had to change the way they thought. This win against Rutgers goes to show the team's new sense of spirit.

“I think it's [Maturity] at its all-time high,” Woodson said. “We've done some things in this last eight games, I think we are 7-1 in our last eight… they just believe now, and that's a big part of winning. When we lost those three in a row we were all searching. Me being the head of the snake as the coach, I'm searching and I know what the hell was going on, you know, what we weren't doing, and now we're back doing those things.”



