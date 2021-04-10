TheHoosier - Indiana has attention of Georgia sophomore recruit

Smith accounted for 33 tackles, six for a loss and two-and-a-half sacks for Dougherty in a shortened five-game season.

"Indiana is definitely one of my top school. I cannot wait to visit, and Coach Allen is doing a great job recruiting the best. What impresses me about Indiana is the defensive linemen and how they stepped up and played," Smith told TheHoosier.com , adding he has talked a lot with recent Indiana commit and Georgia native Denzel Moore .

Smith recently talked with TheHoosier.com about his offer from Indiana, noting that he is "very excited" about the offer, which was extended by Indiana assistant coach Jason Jones.

He may only be a sophomore standout at Dougherty High School in Albany Ga., but many colleges, including Indiana, are quickly learning about Stantavious Smith , a 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive end.

What I Been Workin So Hard for 🤍 #Blessings 🙏🏿 🃏Big Decision Coming Soon Stay Tune 🦍🏁 pic.twitter.com/S3eDq6kphL

In addition to the Hoosiers, Smith has offers from the following: Georgia, Florida State, Eastern Kentucky, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida International, Florida, Kentucky, Buffalo, Syracuse, Toledo, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Notre Dame, Coastal Carolina, UAB, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Florida Atlantic and Maryland among others.

He told TheHoosier.com he is nearing a Top 12 release, but acknowledged Indiana would be in the mix. Smith said he is looking for a school and university that has a great staff, great facilities and a great fan base.

"Soon as we open up, I will be visiting Indiana. I am looking forward to seeing the fun things to do in Indiana and everything," Smith said.

Smith said the coaching staff at Indiana has told him there is quite a bit they like about his game.

"My hands. Everyone loves the way I play with my hands," he said.

As for where he can improve, Smith said he can always improve his footwork and speed.

And, when may he be ready to narrow the list more and make a decision?

"Senior year, I will be getting ready to find a home for the next three to four years. It is very important. I have got to have a big talk with the family," Smith told TheHoosier.com.