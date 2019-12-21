Indiana looked like "a complete team" at times on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic, head coach Archie Miller said after the Hoosiers' 62-60 win over Notre Dame, and at other times it didn't. After a second half debacle, it was true freshman guard Armaan Franklin who came through with a career-high 17 points on a successful three-point shooting day.

Indiana had worked its way to a 17-point lead early in the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, but with 14 minutes remaining, the Hoosiers began to unravel. Notre Dame combined streaks of six, nine and 12 points and eventually eliminated Indiana’s lead with just four minutes left. Shortly after surrendering the lead, Indiana head coach Archie Miller put true freshman guard Armaan Franklin back into the game before the Hoosiers played themselves into too large a deficit. Down by five at the peak of a 12-0 Notre Dame run, Franklin caught a ball on the wing and let it go. He connected to stymie the Irish streak and stay within one score, 59-57, with just three minutes to go. After nearly two minutes without scoring, it was Franklin who assisted freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on a game-tying dunk. Finally, after a Notre Dame possession yielded one point, Franklin hit from the corner for his 17th point to push Indiana ahead, 62-60, with only 15.7 seconds remaining. For a second consecutive year, a three-point shot by a true freshman guard would send Indiana to victory. “Armaan was playing really well all game,”Miller said after the game. “We were struggling offensively. He was the one guy that had made a few plays for us. We were able to throw him in there. It’s not easy to do what he did.”

The shot at the end is what will be remembered, but it was Franklin that sparked a first half run by Indiana. His first bucket, a three point shot, put Indiana ahead 20-16, and from there, Franklin continued to push from three. The next offensive possession, he was fouled while shooting a three, and he hit every free throw. After scores by forward Joey Brunk and one by senior guard Devonte Green, Franklin hit another three-point shot to put IU ahead, 32-20. That was the lead that eventually swelled to 17 in the second half and the lead Indiana surrendered when Franklin wasn’t in the game. Miller said Friday that he met with his four primary ball handlers – Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Green and Franklin – about growing as a unit since they were all relatively healthy heading into their first game in eight days. On Saturday, though, the backcourt remained inconsistent. Durham, in 29 minutes, was 1-of-6 from the field but facilitated a lot of offense. Green, in 29 minutes, connected on 5-of-11 shots and made ill-advised improvisions that left points on the court. And Phinisee logged one of his most incomplete performances of his young career, including going 0-of-6 from the field in 15 minutes. Franklin steadied the backcourt despite playing the fewest minutes (14) of the quartet. And on a night when Indiana’s experienced leaders – Durham, Green, Phinisee, Smith – combined to shoot 8-of-33, Franklin found his own shot after shooting 14.8 percent from three to kick off his college career.