Indiana handles business in calm, collected fashion to down No. 1 Purdue
A building already notorious for its raucous environment now featured a wall of students standing on top of the floor. Sold-out Assembly Hall was now standing room only, and row 13 was now row 30.
It had been that way all day. Fans had been in the building since two hours before tip and outside it since Thursday night. To expect them -- let's remember, college kids -- to go quietly into the night would be rather foolish.
"They were our sixth man," Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said after the game. "We fed off that."
On the cusp of Indiana knocking off Purdue in back-to-back years, the fans inside the building could sense their triumph before it would eventually come about. With a 5-point lead and 25 seconds to go, the ensuing court storm as the final buzzer sounded was a forgone conclusion.
One could judge the favorability of such in various frames of mind. Hoosier fans flooded the floor in last year's victory over the Boilermakers, where Purdue was No. 4 in the country and it took last-minute heroics from Rob Phinisee to end a 9-game losing streak to Indiana's fiercest rival.
This year, it's the Hoosiers' second consecutive victory at home over Purdue, and both teams are ranked -- one of them the best in the country. There's a conversation to have there if you want to. Regardless, it happened. The kids had their fun.
But, at the crux of things, Indiana and Purdue lived up to every billing they were framed under heading into the contest. The duel between Trayce Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey was as advertised, Indiana's supporting cast doing enough to propel the Hoosiers to their best victory of the season. The fans responded accordingly, making the environment one that felt like Purdue wouldn't escape without a loss to show for it. "That was the most electric crowd I've been a part of since I've been here," Jackson-Davis said.
It's those moments that make this rivalry one of, if not the most, special in all of college basketball. But, Indiana was on a mission. Everything else was just extra-curricular.
Purdue was unsettled early, their 11 first half turnovers eclipsing their per-game average for an entire game. Indiana controlled the pace from the jump and delayed the inevitable in allowing the Boilermakers to get comfortable. Even when the Boilers finally settled and attempted a comeback, the raucous environment persisted and saw the Hoosiers through to a 79-74 victory.
You could likely attribute a good chunk of that to the aforementioned "sixth man."
"We've got the best fans in the country, no doubt in my mind," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said after the game. "I've seen it for 40-some years of my life, ever since I got here in 1976. The fan base has not wavered."
Aside from the off-court-turned-on-court festivities, the highly-contested matchup featured dazzling basketball on its own. It was a game that a neutral could enjoy, with high-level shotmaking and intensity defining the big, pivotal moments throughout the afternoon.
But, there was a sense that from the moment the ball was tipped that Indiana realized the opportunity laid before them. The hustle and determination exuded on the floor matched the intensity that the environment called for, and the efforts were rewarded in their performance. There would be no squandering of the chance to topple Goliath, though not to suggest the Hoosiers played the role of David.
Indiana came out with the intention of taking this game as their own. In front of 17,000+ of their most vocal supporters, Woodson says Indiana was ticking as a team. It doesn't matter that Purdue had the nation's best player on the floor or what number was next to their name on the scoreboard, and rivalry be damned. Saturday afternoon, Indiana played like winning was the only option.
With that in mind, it was only business.
"This game is behind us," Woodson said. "I told the guys, they can celebrate for about an hour and then we've got to start thinking about Rutgers."
Now playing some of their best basketball of the season, Indiana's run of play has them reascended back into the conversation for a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, which stands just over a month away. Indiana continues to trek closer towards becoming fully healthy and, after early troubles, has started to look more like the team many thought they could be before the season.
But, a calm-headed consistency to perform in big moments bodes well for Indiana's endeavors moving forward. "We kind of found our niche," Jackson-Davis said. "That's how we've got to play the rest of the year."
Indiana has a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. They wouldn't be denied Saturday night and if performances like these become the norm, what reason is there to believe they will be in the future?
