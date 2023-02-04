A building already notorious for its raucous environment now featured a wall of students standing on top of the floor. Sold-out Assembly Hall was now standing room only, and row 13 was now row 30.

It had been that way all day. Fans had been in the building since two hours before tip and outside it since Thursday night. To expect them -- let's remember, college kids -- to go quietly into the night would be rather foolish.

"They were our sixth man," Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said after the game. "We fed off that."

On the cusp of Indiana knocking off Purdue in back-to-back years, the fans inside the building could sense their triumph before it would eventually come about. With a 5-point lead and 25 seconds to go, the ensuing court storm as the final buzzer sounded was a forgone conclusion.

One could judge the favorability of such in various frames of mind. Hoosier fans flooded the floor in last year's victory over the Boilermakers, where Purdue was No. 4 in the country and it took last-minute heroics from Rob Phinisee to end a 9-game losing streak to Indiana's fiercest rival.

This year, it's the Hoosiers' second consecutive victory at home over Purdue, and both teams are ranked -- one of them the best in the country. There's a conversation to have there if you want to. Regardless, it happened. The kids had their fun.

But, at the crux of things, Indiana and Purdue lived up to every billing they were framed under heading into the contest. The duel between Trayce Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey was as advertised, Indiana's supporting cast doing enough to propel the Hoosiers to their best victory of the season. The fans responded accordingly, making the environment one that felt like Purdue wouldn't escape without a loss to show for it. "That was the most electric crowd I've been a part of since I've been here," Jackson-Davis said.

It's those moments that make this rivalry one of, if not the most, special in all of college basketball. But, Indiana was on a mission. Everything else was just extra-curricular.