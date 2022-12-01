“This was a total team effort across the board," Woodson said. "From a defensive standpoint, we were truly, truly solid from the beginning till the end.”

Hubert Davis' squad saw better shooting in the second half but it still wasn't enough to get through Indiana’s defense. Even the three ball wasn't much of a factor for either team with both teams shooting under 30 percent from three and both teams making less than five threes the entire game. The Tar Heels finished the game 20-59 from the field shooting 34 percent on the night. After the game, head coach Mike Woodson was pleased with how his team defended.

The backcourt for the Hoosiers showed the potential of what Indiana’s defense can look like for remainder of the season. North Carolina shot poorly throughout the entire first half and did not improve much through the remainder of the game. Through the first 20 minutes of play the Tar Heels shot under 30 percent from the field finishing with a 28 percent shooting percentage and going 8-28 from the field. Forward Pete Nance was the only player for North Carolina to have made more than one field goal in the entire first half.

A marquee Wednesday night matchup between Indiana and North Carolina lived up to all its expectations. The Hoosiers dominated from the start, taking down the Tar Heels 77-65 increasing their win streak to seven games. Indiana was in control from the very beginning but one specific factor helped Indiana’s road to victory; impressive defense and overall strong performances from Trey Galloway, Xavier Johnson, and Jalen Hood-Schifino shut down the Tar Heels offense, setting the Hoosiers up for a statement win.

The matchups on the perimeter were the key in Indiana’s victory and that was all Galloway, Johnson, and Hood-Schifino. Those three were mainly matched up against R.J. Davis and Caleb Love, making it difficult for them to get quality shots off. Both Davis and Love combined for 18 missed shots from the field. Although Love was the nights second leading scorer, his overall performance was tanked by the Hoosiers defense. The North Carolina guard finished with the lowest +/- on either team with negative 15. Woodson knew that if Indiana wanted to win this game, they had to guard extremely well especially on the outside.

“I thought Galloway did a great job on him [Love] early,” Woodson said. “I thought Jalen did a great job because we matched him up from the beginning. I think when you're dealing with players that can make shots from the perimeter, you just can't give them much room. I thought tonight we were really good in that area.”

Galloway was the main player that stuck out in the Hoosiers performance being a huge spark off the bench. The sophomore guard finished the night with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Being the sixth man type of player has shown to work well for both Indiana and Galloway and it all payed off on the big stage. Woodson after the game said how impressed he was with Galloway’s performance.

“I thought Galloway tonight was phenomenal, man, the way he played based on the fact that he hadn't practiced in the last 10, 11 days," Woodson said. "It was nice to have him back."

Just as impressive was Indiana’s starting senior guard. Johnson finished the game with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assist and two steals. This is the second game this season where Johnson has scored 20 or more points while his overall performance on the court seems to be trending upwards. With the way that Johnson was coming into the year, for Woodson its good to see everything start to click.

“He's been great for us, man,” Woodson said. “He's another guy that we all are benefiting from his hard work that he's put in. He's just a different dude this year, man. That's kind of nice to see. His play on the court is an indication of that because he's playing both sides of the ball. We're asking him to pick up defensively, put heat on the ball, then score the ball as well. It was kind of his night tonight. We needed every bit of it.”

Strong performances by Indiana’s backcourt on both sides of the ball was the reason Indiana won this game. 45 combined points from all three guards and skillful perimeter defense put the Tar Heels in a spinning scramble that they couldn't get out of. Indiana is now trending as one of the hottest teams in the country before they go up against their first Big Ten opponent of the year.