After this last round of official visits, Indiana continues to do work in the portal. This time bulking up on the edge of their defensive line by adding West Virginia transfer Lanell Carr.

It was a quick turnaround for Carr who announced he was entering the portal on Jan. 5 and selecting Indiana Saturday, Jan. 7.

Carr held an offer from Indiana out of high school, along with Louisville, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Iowa and Arkansas. He ultimately chose West Virginia.