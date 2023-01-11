Here is a recap of the game tonight.

There were times where Indiana showed some fight, but those were rare. Penn State shot the lights out of the ball and Indiana had no answers.

Hoosiers came in 1-3 in the Big Ten, looking for a much needed win. Tonight, was not the case as Indiana was routed 85-63.

Indiana got back on the road tonight for another matchup in the Big Ten, this time against Penn State.

Indiana won the tip but Penn State would play some sticky defense and force a shot clock violation. Hoosiers would score the first bucket of the game with a Jalen Hood-Schifino fast break score. He would have Indiana's first 4 points.

Indiana's defense was a little more active to start as well. Jordan Geronimo also looked much more energized in this start than he did vs Northwestern.

Penn State lead 10-8 at the 14:53 mark. Indiana did have 2 early turnovers, however.

Jordan Geronimo was fantastic early on here. Was so active on the glass and was playing some tough defense. Had 4 points and 3 rebounds at the 12:08 mark. Indiana was feeding off of his energy and lead 12-10 at this point.

Other than his two turnovers, Malik Reneau played pretty well and played some positive minutes. Took a charge and scored his first shot attempt. Gave Trayce Jackson-Davis some much needed rest.

Penn State would go on a quick 6-0 run. Indiana struggled, once again, at closing out on the perimeter.

Penn State lead 19-15 at the &:32 mark.

Penn State would get on a good run and were knocking down shot from deep. At this point in the game, Penn State was 6-of-12 from compared to Indiana's 0-of-6. Indiana was also up to 6 turnovers, all were carless. Indiana was shooting themselves in the foot early here.

Penn State lead 26-18 with 4:17 left in the first half

The beating from Penn State would continue. The Hoosiers almost refused to guard the perimeter and allowed Penn State to knock down total of 9 three in the first half.

Tamar Bates would hit a three towards the end of the first half to stop the bleeding, but Indiana was down 37-25. Indiana was already up to 8 turnovers and were 3-of-7 at the line. Penn State did not have a single attempt at the line and really didn't need it.

The start for Indiana was great, but the defense just broke down that half. Just overall pathetic. Jackson-Davis lead the Hoosiers at the half with 6 pts. Overall it was a balanced scoring on Indiana's side.

Indiana would start the half on a 8-0 run but were also allowing too many open looks for Penn State, which they took advantage of eventually.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would knock down his first shot since the beginning of the game. Indiana needed to be aggressive and that was what they were doing.



PSU lead 46-39 in the first media timeout of the half.

Indiana was playing the 'trade buckets' game which does not work after that timeout.

Penn State just simply could not miss from deep. They lead 52-42 with 12:56 left.

After the 13th made three from Penn State, Trey Galloway was seen waving his hands up in the air, which pretty much summed up the game. Penn State was hot and Indiana could not stop them.

Indiana would keep it in striking distance but could not ever strong together any stops.

Penn State lead 57-46 with 11:07 to go.

Penn State would just continue the pounding. Indiana was defeated at this point.

Penn State was just making shot after shot and Indiana had no answer. Maple runs from Penn State just put this game to bed under the 8 minute mark.

Penn State lead 78-58 with 3:32 left. An absolute collapse.

Kaleb Banks and Anthony Leal would check in to get some minutes in garage time.

At the final buzzer, Penn State beat Indiana 85-63. Penn State shot 18-of-31 (58%) from three. They were lead by Seth Lundy with 25 points.

On the Indiana side, the Hoosiers were lead by Trace Jackson-Davis' double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hoosiers shot 44% (29-of-59) from the field. They gave up 11 turnovers, which Penn State scored 12 points off of.

I mean, not much you can say about this one. It was a beatdown that Penn State put on Indiana and it was just flat out disappointing.

Indiana is now 10-6 on the year, 1-4 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin is next on Saturday.