Indiana game cancelled against UNC-Asheville

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana University men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, December 29th has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the UNC Asheville program. "As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority," said Indiana University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. The Hoosiers will return to action Sunday, January 2 at Penn State. Those who have tickets will receive notification from the IU Athletics Ticket Office with further information regarding their ticket purchase.