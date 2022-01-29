Indiana forwards lead the team to second consecutive road victory

Indiana frontcourt players Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo combined for 41 points in the team's first road victory against Maryland since 1934 on Saturday. IU has now won back-to-back road matchups after losing four road games to begin the season.

"At the start of the season, we struggled on the road," Thompson said after the game. "We went into Nebraska and won that game. That gave us confidence coming into today that we can win on the road... it came from our defense, and that leads to our offense."

Thompson tied his season-high with 18 points and shot 7-of-12 from the field, including two 3-pointers. In back-to-back games, Thompson is 4-of-4 from 3-point and has made opponents pay for giving him space to shoot on the perimeter.

"It's just the confidence that the coaches give me," Thompson said. "I was struggling from the 3-point pretty much the whole season, and that urged me to keep shooting it and work on it every single day after practice and before practice. In time, the hard work you put in will show."

Thompson recorded his third double-double of the season and tied his season-high 12 rebounds against the Terrapins.

"Race has kinda had his way here lately in terms of being able to rebound and score the ball," head coach Mike Woodson said in a postgame press conference. "I'm gonna keep utilizing him. I think that's the strength of our team."

Thompson's other half, Jackson-Davis, similarly shot 7-of-12 from the field and had nine rebounds. The junior scored 17 points and dunked three times. Right before halftime, Jackson-Davis emphatically dunked with one hand to give the team its largest lead of the game at that point.

Geronimo shot 3-of-7 from the field and also had a critical impact on the game, especially in the first half. He checked into the game when IU led by five, but Maryland threatened to regain the lead.

The sophomore forward scored six consecutive points, his last bucket a baseline one-handed jump shot to regain a 19-18 lead. He also totaled eight rebounds in 18 minutes and battled under the basket to obtain a team-high three offensive rebounds, tied with Thompson.