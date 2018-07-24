Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 09:48:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football Video: Jacob Robinson At B1G Media Day

Lzajdq3ddnve59i7mccr
IU defensive lineman Jacob Robinson.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Senior defensive lineman Jacob Robinson met with the media Tuesday morning in Chicago at the annual Big Ten Media Day.

Video of his comments are embedded below.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}