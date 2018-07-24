CHICAGO -- Indiana head coach Tom Allen on Tuesday morning announced Georgia Tech transfer linebacker T.D. Roof will be eligible for the upcoming season.

Roof, a sophomore, will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning this fall instead of the 2019 season after the program successfully appealed to the NCAA and received a legislative relief waiver.

"We felt like we had a good case for him, and so we made the appeal," Allen said during his Big Ten media days breakout session at the Chicago Downtown Marriott Magnificent Mile. "Our compliance office did a tremendous job of being thorough. Georgia Tech cooperated as well and did what was best for a young man."

Roof enrolled at IU in January and participated in spring ball. Originally, he was going to have to sit out the 2018 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules and wait until the 2019 season to begin his IU career.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound linebacker played in all 11 games as a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets in 2017, collecting 17 tackles and a pair of sacks while primarily playing special teams.

"Definitely helps us out," IU senior defensive end Jacob Robinson said of Roof's eligibility for this fall. "As Coach Allen said, that's kind of a position where we lack some experience and depth as well. T.D.'s done a great job since he's been here. He's been a great teammate, he's worked extremely hard. He's fun to watch play on the field too. He works really hard and plays relentless, and that's the kind of guys we're looking for."

Roof's accelerated eligibility gives the IU linebacker room to 11 total players heading into the start of preseason camp next week.

"I just think it's a great decision for him, it's great for us," Allen said. "I got the news a couple days ago, and man I was pumped. It's exciting. He's really fired up."