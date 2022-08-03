Indiana Football: Tom Allen says 2023 recruiting class will be small one

The Indiana football program opened up fall camp on Tuesday and already Tom Allen notices the amount of newcomers on the roster.

There was a first batch of freshmen who arrived in the spring and then the rest who arrived during the summer months. But, without a true camp for the summer enrollees, Tuesday came as a shock to a lot of first-year players.

“We got a lot of guys back, yes, but we got enough new guys. It's amazing, especially ones coming from high school," Allen said on Tuesday. "I mean, it's really different, especially if they just got here in June, than anything they ever been a part of before. It's a little bit after culture shock today. I can see it in some of their eyes, but that's okay. That's part of it and they'll figure it out."

Indiana brought in 21 players from high school in the 2022 recruiting class. That doesn't even include the numerous transfers brought in from the college and junior college levels.

But, looking forward into the 2023 class, Allen notes it will be a much smaller group than in 2022.

"I will say this: It's not going to be a big class, you know," Allen said. "Yeah, it's not going to be a big class. Because of that, the charge has been let's be very deliberate, very slow with this, and let's make sure we get the ones that we want for sure."