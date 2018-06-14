The move-in process went smoothly for Indiana freshman tight end T.J. Ivy. Well, for the most part.

He said he left a few unspecified items back home, but those were being shipped out to him "very soon." Aside from that small hiccup, Ivy's assimilation to the IU football program - namely learning the offense - has progressed without a hitch.

"In all honesty, we did come from a collegiate-level program in high school," Ivy said June 5. "I don't think it's going to be as big of turn of events for me. The biggest thing for me is definitely going to be the terminology, the different names for stuff and everything."

Ivy joins the program after a decorated career at Chicago (Ill.) Marist, where he was an all-state and all-conference honoree after catching 57 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns over his final two seasons. He also led Marist to its first undefeated regular season (2017), two conference championships and a state runner-up finish (2015). Rivals.com considered Ivy the No. 25 prospect in Illinois in the class of 2018.

Ivy helped Marist accomplish those feats alongside classmate Gavin McCabe, who also wound up signing with Indiana in December. Navigating the college experience with a close friend and preps teammate has been beneficial in the transition from high school to IU according to Ivy.

"That's really great for me, honestly," Ivy said. "Gavin was definitely a great teammate throughout high school. We were both team captains. Just having another strong type of person from my high school coming here, it's definitely a plus."

IU associate head coach, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike DeBord liked Ivy's upside with his block and his ability to stretch the field coming out of high school. Ivy also showcased a playing style similar to former Indiana tight end Ian Thomas with his physicality and ability to create mismatches.

Even with all those athletic gifts, Ivy admitted the intensity of a college strength and conditioning program is something he's still getting used to.

"The workouts in high school, a lot of the guys, we all got recruited and it was definitely a little bit easier for us," Ivy said. "Getting in here, everybody's the exact same way, so you've got to get in here and work to get where you want to be."

Ivy met those classmates who shared that experience two weeks ago, getting the chance to put some names to some faces.

While he builds connections with his teammates and waits for those items from home to arrive, his goal the rest of the summer is to become as familiar with the program as possible.

"Right now I'm really just trying to get acclimated to everything and get used to the standards they're holding us to," Ivy said. "Definitely going to try and get my weight up and my speed, obviously, just the basic things, and study this playbook and get used to a new system."