A handful of players battling injury face uncertain statuses for IU's Big Ten road-opener at Rutgers this week.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Luke Timian and freshman husky Cam Jones were all ruled "questionable" on Monday by IU head coach Tom Allen for Indiana's Big Ten road opener Saturday at Rutgers. Meanwhile, sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor and senior defensive tackle Jacob Robinson are being monitored closely.

Timian did not play in Indiana's 35-21 loss to Michigan State on Saturday, dressed in a jersey and shorts while watching from the sideline.

"I don't know yet the status," Allen said of Timian. "He's obviously improving, and so getting closer for sure, so would love to be able to get him back, but we don't know for sure if he will be."

Jones exited the game with an unspecified injury with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter after making his first career interception. He was taken back to IU's locker room and did not return.

"Once again, he's on our list of game-time decisions," Allen said. "We won't know until later in the week. Definitely do not know right now if he'll be available.'

Jones is listed as the backup husky behind redshirt sophomore Marcelino Ball, who will miss the first half of this week's game at Rutgers due to the targeting penalty called against him last Saturday. If Jones is unavailable, Allen said the staff would look at either redshirt freshman defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald and redshirt freshman defensive back Jamar Johnson to play the first half.

Meanwhile, Allen was cautiously optimistic about Philyor after he played through his unspecified injury, which was sustained during last week's game.

"Whop was hobbled a bit as you could tell, but he's a tough nut and fought through it, so hopefully we'll continue to get him better," Allen said. "But he made plays and had to kind of keep him going back and getting some treatment and getting squared away. But he wanted to stay in there, and he was able to obviously stay in there, and I think he needs to continue to work to get better."

Allen did not specific Robinson's setback but said it occurred during practice last week.

"Really didn't expect it at all, and we're trying to get him ready to roll, so he's a week to week situation right now.," Allen said. "Don't know what his status will be for sure this week, but important guy for us and want to get him back as soon as possible."