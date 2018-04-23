Pro Football Focus on Monday released its Top 250 players for the 2018 NFL Draft, and the list includes three former Indiana football standouts.

Tight end Ian Thomas, linebacker Tegray Scales and wide receiver Simmie Cobbs all made the cut for the website, which evaluates NFL and NCAA Division I talent year-round.

Thomas checked in at No. 177, followed by Scales at No. 197. Cobbs was slotted at No. 239 to round out the group.

Thomas ranked second among Big Ten tight ends with 15.0 yards per reception (fourth nationally, 11th overall in the Big Ten), tied for third with five receiving touchdowns (tied for 12th nationally), and was fourth in receiving yardage (37.6) and catches per game (2.5) in 2017, his final season as a Hoosier.

He also shined at the NFL Scouting Combine, with his 40-yard dash time of 4.74 seconds tied for the fifth-fastest time among 13 participating tight ends, while his vertical jump of 36 inches, broad jump of 123 inches and 3 cone drill time of 7.15 seconds ranked third-highest, second-highest and tied for sixth-fastest respectively among 13 participating tight ends in each of those three drills. He missed the top five in the 3 cone drill by 0.02 seconds.

Thomas ran the 20 Yard Shuttle in 4.20 seconds, tied for the second-fastest time among 13 participating tight ends at the combine. NFL.com recognized Thomas as a top performer in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle as a result.

He is currently projected as a second- or third-round pick, according to NFL.com.

"An athletic tight end, Thomas can create mismatches on the outside and he averaged 8.9 yards after the catch per reception despite not forcing a missed tackle on his 29 career receptions," the PFF analysis team wrote.

Scales became Indiana’s first first team All-Big Ten selection since 1988 after finishing with 12.5 tackles for loss (tied for 10th in the Big Ten), two interceptions, two fumble recoveries (tied for fourth), six sacks (tied team lead and tied for 14th in Big Ten) while starting in all 12 games. His 89 stops (tied for 12th) and 56 solo tackles (eigthth) ranked second .

At the combine, Scales participated in just the 40-yard dash and the bench press, running a 4.77 official 40-yard dash time and 27 reps in the bench press. His 40 time was good for 22nd among participating linebackers, and his lift was tied with Texas’ Malik Jefferson for second.

At IU's Pro Day on April 3, Scales registered 35 inches in the vertical jump, which would have tied for 12th among participating linebackers at the combine.

He is currently projected as a fourth- or fifth-round pick, according to NFL.com.

"Another player coming off a down year, Scales was outstanding in 2016, and could go higher if teams are convinced they can get that player instead of the 2017 version," the PFF analysis team wrote. "Allowed just one touchdown in each of the past two seasons in coverage."

Cobbs finished second in the conference in receptions (72, tied for 17th nationally), third in yardage (841, 47th) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (8, tied for 34th). His 72 catches ranked tied for fourth on the school's single-season chart, his three 100-yard games are tied for eighth and his eight receiving scores are tied for 10th. He received first team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media at the end of his final season at IU.

At the combine, Cobbs recorded a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, a 30-inch vertical jump, and a bench press of 11 reps among other measurements. He rank a 4.58 40 at IU's Pro Day.

He is currently projected as a Round 6 or 7 draft pick, according to NFL.com.

"Cobbs can make the big-time catches, but he also ranked 123rd in the draft class with a drop rate of 7.6 percent last season. His best overall PFF grade of 79.2 came in 2015," the PFF analysis team wrote.

Click here to view Pro Football Focus' complete rankings of its Top 250 players.