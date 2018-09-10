Indiana running back Stevie Scott on Tuesday was named Big Ten co-freshman of the week after finishing just three yards shy of tying former IU great Anthony Thompson's freshman single-game rushing record last week. Scott shared the accolade with Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell.

Scott finished with 31 carries for 204 yards and his first career touchdown in Indiana's 20-16 win over Virginia Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Syracuse, N.Y., native became the first Indiana back to surpass 200 yards since Devine Redding (227) against Duke in the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl, and his 31 carries are the most for a Hoosier true freshman since BenJarvus Green-Ellis (35 on Nov. 22, 2003).

Scott is also 15th IU player to reach 200 yards and the 12th true freshman to top 100 yards.

The Hoosiers close out non-conference play hosting Ball State on Saturday. Kickoff is schedule for noon eastern time on the Big Ten Network.