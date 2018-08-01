CHICAGO -- Initially what "kept me up at night" at the beginning of the summer, the linebacker position has now given Indiana head coach Tom Allen peace of mind following the addition of Georgia Tech transfer T.D. Roof and the return of redshirt junior linebacker Dameon Willis leading into the start of fall camp.

"Those two individuals have dramatically changed that room in a positive way," Allen said at Big Ten media days in late July. "Obviously you come out of spring football, I stated it was one of our biggest areas of need and concern just because of lack of experience. We got a lot of good young players that competed really well this spring, but they just haven't played."

When the summer arrived, Indiana's returning linebackers had a resume of 67 career games played but zero career starts. Even with Kiante Walton taking a medical hardship, the total number of collegiate games remains the same.

However the return of Willis adds someone who has one start under his belt, and Roof gaining eligibility a year early following a successful appeal by the program elevates the experience to 79 career games played.

"Dameon is our most experienced linebacker coming back from 2017. Getting him back was huge," Allen said. "Now having T.D., he played all season last year on special teams. Since he was already here in practice in the spring, we know what he can do."

While Roof and Willis were the primary topic, Allen also praised the work done by Indiana's returnees this spring.

"(Redshirt junior) Raekwon Jones had a great spring," Allen said. "He was our most improved player, most improved in the weight room. Changed his body. He bought into everything that we've really challenged him to do leadership-wise and was really, really impressed with him.

"I just think Mike McGinnis and Thomas Allen competed throughout the spring at Mike position as well."

Collectively, the group's task is arguably a challenging one.

Tegray Scales and Chris Covington, now graduated and in NFL training camps, held down the "stinger" and "mike" positions respectively on Indiana's 4-2-5 defense with consistency and durability over the last two years. Last season, the duo accounted for 21.8 percent of Indiana's total tackles.

Who takes the starting job at each spot remains to be seen and likely won't be determined until the conclusion of fall camp evaluations. Allen has also mentioned more younger players seeing the field in an effort to reduce starters' fatigue late in games.

Still, with more experience than it had 10 weeks ago thanks to Roof and Willis, the task seems less daunting.

"I'm really excited now about that room," Allen said. "I think it's dramatically changed by adding those two young men that you just mentioned."