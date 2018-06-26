IU redshirt senior running back Ricky Brookins' initiative displays itself in many forms.

Perhaps the greatest example came earlier this spring when he helped an IU student manager in one of his biggest times of need.

Matt Stauder was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer earlier this year, on the heels of losing his father to a heart attack during this past season. So Brookins decided to start a GoFundMe to help ease the anticipated financial burden faced Stauder and his family as much as possible.

"Everybody can say they want to help, but most people won't take the time to create something and do ads and promote and stuff," Brookins said. "I just thought, 'I've got a lot of down time after class, why not do this together for my friend?' He's a good kid and deserves it. Especially in college, nobody deserves to go through something like that alone. The whole team immediately backed him up, which was amazing."

That began the start of his final offseason as a member of the Indiana football program, preparing for his last year in an IU uniform looking to lead by example.

Brookins' selfless leadership was also displayed on Tuesday afternoon before assembled media. The Hoosiers are currently in the midst of player-led summer workouts, which can include 7-on-7 work. By default, the responsibility of leading those workouts falls on the upperclassmen.

Brookins was asked for an assessment of those workouts to this point but would not praise certain individuals above others in order to keep heads level.

"The team effort and everybody looks really well," Brookins said.

A team-first mindset is arguably the biggest reason why Brookins, a former walk-on running back, was rewarded a scholarship last fall.

The starting job at his position went to true freshman Morgan Ellison, but Brookins still worked hard to carve out a role as the Hoosiers' reliable 3rd-down back.

"To be honest, I'm just doing the role that they need, whether that be 3rd down, doing a lot of special teams, pass protection, run the ball, whatever they need me to do I'm fine with doing it," Brookins said. "I don't think anything needs to change. Obviously I want the ball and I want to play more, but I'm doing whatever this team needs to win."

Just like with his teammates, Brookins also wants to do whatever it takes to help Stauder.

The entire Indiana football team backed Stauder up because Brookins reached out to his teammates via text message explaining Stauder's ordeal, and immediately his teammates responded with supportive and positive messages.

"The type of person Matt is, he was like, 'I wish I could tell everybody thank you and be there and thank them personally,'" Brookins said. "But I'm like, 'We got this for you. Just sit back, we're trying to make this as easy for you as we can."

Behind Brookins' selfless drive, the task doesn't seem too difficult to accomplish.

"Every team needs a Ricky Brookins," IU head coach Tom Allen told WTHI's Rick Semmler following Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Champions in Brookins' hometown of Terre Haute in May. "He's one of the finest young men I've been around. His work ethic is second to none, his focus, he's just got a huge heart and a very, very fine young man. He's going to be successful in life because he does the little things you ask of him and he does it very unselfishly. ... He's just one of those guys that everybody loves and respects and you wish him nothing but the best in the future."