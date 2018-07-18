IU redshirt senior running back Ricky Brookins on Tuesday was named one of 169 nominees across the FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and the NAIA for the 2018 Allstate & American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

According to a release from the AFCA, the award for more than 25 years has recognized student athletes who not only "demonstrate a unique dedication to community service and desire to make a positive impact on the lives around them," but "also show tremendous perseverance as well as the ability to overcome personal struggles and come out victorious against all odds."

This summer, Brookins started a fundraiser to help offset medical costs for IU football equipment manager Matt Stauder, who has been battling Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer. The fundraiser has raised $23,543 toward its $25,000 goal so far, and it surpassed $20,000 in under one month.

Brookins has also volunteered at Camp Riley, a camp that empowers children with physical disabilities by providing life-changing experiences in a camp environment tailored to their individual needs.

"He has also participated in the 2nd & 7 Foundation, which promotes reading by providing free books and positive role models to kids in need while encouraging young athletes of the community to pay it forward," according to a release from IU football. "Additionally, he participated in Hoosiers Outrun Cancer and served the homeless a Christmas Meal at St. Anthony Shelter at the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl."

A special voting panel comprised of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® members and prominent college football media members will review submissions from sports directors across the nation to select the 22-member 2018 Good Works Team®, consisting of 11 members from the FBS and 11 members from the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA.

Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® member, will once again headline the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® voting panel.

The 22 finalists and honorary head coach will be announced in September.

Click here for the complete list of 2018 AllState AFCA Good Works Team nominees.

Click here for the full release from IU Athletics.