Former IU quarterback Richard Lagow has received an invite to the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp next month, he announced Saturday on his personal Twitter account.

The Chiefs have not yet announced their rookie minicamp dates, but "clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday" May 4-7 or May 11-14 according to the NFL Operations webpage.

Following the completion of the rookie minicamp, the franchise can sign as many players from that camp as it wants so long as the roster meets the offseason roster limit of 90 players.

Last year, Kansas City invited 69 players to its rookie minicamp but signed just six. Thus, the chances of making the roster are slim for many players in a tryout position.

Lagow will briefly be joining former IU running backs coach Deland McCullough in Kansas City. McCullough is in his first season at the position after spending last year in the same capacity with USC.

Lagow eight times and appeared in 10 games during his final season at IU, completing 172-of-295 (58.3 percent) pass attempts for 1,936 yards, 15 touchdowns (tied for ninth-most in a single season in program history) and eight interceptions.