Indiana Football Recruiting: 4-Star In-State DE Beau Robbins Commits To IU

Class of 2019 4-star Carmel (Ind) High defensive end Beau Robbins is a Hoosier.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound strongside defensive end announced his verbal commitment to IU on Wednesday via Twitter. Rivals ranks Robbins as the No. 31 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 5 player in Indiana.

Robbins, who took an unofficial visit to Indiana the weekend of May 18, chose the Hoosiers over offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan. Notre Dame and Ohio State had also shown interest during his recruitment.

His verbal pledge makes him the third member of Indiana's 2019 recruiting class, joining 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons and 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters.

Robbins posted 11 sacks in 13 games as a junior according to the Indianapolis Star, helping Carmel to an 8-5 overall record and Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 6A semi-state appearance.

