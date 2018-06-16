The 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman committed to IU Saturday night, becoming the fifth member of IU's 2019 recruiting class. He announced his decision via Twitter.

Bedford also held offers from Austin Peay, Chattanooga and Tennessee Martin.

Bedford is the second commit in as many days for the Hoosiers, as 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore gave his verbal pledge Friday. Four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters and 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons round out Indiana's current group of commitments.

According to MaxPreps, Bedford helped Cordova (Tenn.) High average 220.3 passing yards per game and 257.5 rushing yards per game, scoring 77 total touchdowns. Bedford also helped Cordova to an 8-3 record Class 6A of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.