The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Coconut Creek (Fla.) High prospect late Wednesday night released his top five schools but did not set a commitment date. IU joined Mississippi, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and TCU as finalists.

Class of 2019 3-star Florida cornerback Tiawan Mullen has trimmed his list of schools and Indiana will remain in consideration.

Indiana offered on May 23, 2017, his 13th overall at the time. His narrowed recruitment was whittled down from a list of 20 total offers, which, in addition to his five finalists, included Bowling Green, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Syracuse Temple, Tennessee-Chattanooga and UAB.

It remains unclear whether Mullen will use all five official visits. Currently, his only scheduled one is to Pittsburgh the weekend of June 15-17. However, back in January he told the Broward County (Fla.) Sun-Sentinel that he hoped to visit Indiana this summer.

Mullen was named to the Sun-Sentinel's Broward County Class 5A-1A Second Team Defense in December The same paper also recognized Mullen as the area's No. 13 player out of the top 19 in the preseason last fall.