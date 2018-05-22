The 6-foot, 175-pound Miami (Fla.) Palmetto prospect on Tuesday morning released his Top 8 schools and set a commitment date of July 2. IU joined Syracuse, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Nebraska, Auburn and Miami (Fla.) as finalists.

Class of 2019 3-star Florida athlete Cornelius Nunn Jr. is getting closer to a decision, and Indiana will be one of the schools in consideration.

Indiana offered on April 26, his 15th overall offer at the time. His narrowed recruitment was trimmed from a list of 22 offers which, in addition to his eight finalists, included: Baylor, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Florida A&M, Georgia, Marshall, North Carolina State, South Florida, Southern Miss, UAB and Florida International.

Nunn most recently took an unofficial visit to Auburn the weekend of April 27-29. He also unofficially visited Miami the weekend of March 23-25, a trip during which he picked up an offer from the Hurricanes. Nunn took an unofficial visit to Syracuse the weekend of March 2-4 as well.

Currently, he does not have any unofficial or official visits scheduled to any of his top eight schools at this time.

CBS4 Miami recognized as one of the top prospects in the Miami area heading into the 2018 season.

"Yet another of the many emerging prospects in South Florida who has continued to make a push into the spotlight," CBS4's Larry Blustein wrote Feb. 7. "Very gifted athlete on a team loaded with tremendous talent, watching him play is indeed special. He is physical and skilled – with very good speed and plenty of athleticism. Coaches believe he is very special."