The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Miami (Fla.) Columbus announced his verbal pledge to IU on Friday morning, becoming the fourth member of Indiana's 2019 class.

Passmore chose Indiana over 19 other schools who offered him, including Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Maryland and Syracuse, among others.

He joins 4-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons and 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters in Indiana's 2019 class.

Passmore collected 10 sacks and 19 tackles, including 9 for loss, in seven games for Columbus High last year, helping the Explorers to a 10-2 overall record and Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A Regional 4 championship appearance.