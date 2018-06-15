Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 11:32:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football Recruiting: 3-Star DT Jeramy Passmore Commits To IU

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

L7wrzc7liddacy1cc5xr
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Class of 2019 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore is a Hoosier.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Miami (Fla.) Columbus announced his verbal pledge to IU on Friday morning, becoming the fourth member of Indiana's 2019 class.

Passmore chose Indiana over 19 other schools who offered him, including Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Maryland and Syracuse, among others.

He joins 4-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons and 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters in Indiana's 2019 class.

Passmore collected 10 sacks and 19 tackles, including 9 for loss, in seven games for Columbus High last year, helping the Explorers to a 10-2 overall record and Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A Regional 4 championship appearance.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}