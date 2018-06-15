Indiana Football Recruiting: 3-Star DT Jeramy Passmore Commits To IU
Class of 2019 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore is a Hoosier.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Miami (Fla.) Columbus announced his verbal pledge to IU on Friday morning, becoming the fourth member of Indiana's 2019 class.
Committed ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cPeRHGW26G— Jeramy Passmore™ 〽 (@Pmoe_3) June 15, 2018
Passmore chose Indiana over 19 other schools who offered him, including Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Maryland and Syracuse, among others.
He joins 4-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons and 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters in Indiana's 2019 class.
Passmore collected 10 sacks and 19 tackles, including 9 for loss, in seven games for Columbus High last year, helping the Explorers to a 10-2 overall record and Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A Regional 4 championship appearance.
