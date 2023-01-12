In 12 games, Lucas averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 49 attempts for a total of 271 yards, which included two rushing touchdowns. He also was the team's leading kickoff returner racked up a total of 591 yards (28.1 per carry) and 2 touchdowns.

While the Indiana football season was not as successful as many had hoped, Lucas was a bright spot for the Hoosiers this past year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the dust settles on the 2022 college football season, the Football Writers Association of America has announced that Indiana freshman running back/kick returner Jaylin Lucas was named to the publications 32-person Freshman All-America team.

Lucas is the first Hoosier to earn Freshman All-America honors from the FWAA since Ted Bolser in 2010 and the third overall (John Kerr, 2002). He is just the second Big Ten kick returner to earn freshman honors from the FWAA (K.J. Hamler, Penn State; 2018).

He is the first IU return specialist to earn All-Big Ten honors and the first true freshman to win the Rodgers–Dwight Return Specialist of the Year (both began in 2015).

The first Indiana kick returner to garner All-America status since Marcus Thigpen during the 2006 season, Lucas was a first-team All-American selection by USA Today, Walter Camp, Pro Football Focus and CBSSports.com, the AFCA tabbed him second team and Phil Steele had him as an honorable mention. Along with the FWAA, The Athletic named him as a first-team Freshman All-American, as did Pro Football Focus. A full list of honors and awards can be found at the bottom of this release.

With two return touchdowns, Lucas is No. 2 on both the IU single season and career charts after one season on campus. He trails Thigpen (2005-08), who returned all three of his career kickoffs for scores during the 2006 campaign. His two kickoff return touchdowns rank tied for No. 7 among active FBS student-athletes, as well.

With 591 kickoff return yards, Lucas finished No. 12 in a single season in program history and led the Big Ten in the category. His 28.1 yards per return rank No. 4 nationally. He added 271 yards rushing and 82 yards receiving to total 994 all-purpose yards on the season to lead the team. That total is the most in a season by an IU player since Whop Philyor (1,094) in 2019.

The Houma, Louisiana, native is the first Hoosier since Tevin Coleman in 2014 with three 70-yard scoring plays in a single season. Both of his kickoff return scores covered 80-plus yards and he added a 71-yard rushing touchdown in the season finale versus Purdue as part of his first career 100-yard rushing game.

2022 Postseason Honors

Aaron Casey – Third-team All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus), fourth-team All-Big Ten (Phil Steele), honorable mention All-Big Ten (B1G media), Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

James Evans – Honorable mention All-Big Ten (B1G coaches & media)

Cam Jones – Honorable mention All-Big Ten (B1G coaches & media)

Jaylin Lucas – All-America (AFCA, 2nd; CBS Sports, 1st; Phil Steele, HM; Pro Football Focus, 1st; Walter Camp, 1st; USA Today, 1st), Freshman All-America (The Athletic, 1st; Pro Football Focus, 1st; FWAA), Big Ten's Rodgers–Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten (B1G coaches & media, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus, Associated Press)

Tiawan Mullen – Fourth-team All-Big Ten (Phil Steele), honorable mention All-Big Ten (B1G coaches & media).

Sean Wracher – Second-team All-Big Ten (Phil Steele)