Published Mar 6, 2025
Indiana football Pro Day Q&A: Rourke, others speak at IU's 2025 Pro Day
Zach Browning
Senior Writer
Indiana football held its annual Pro Day on Tuesday, March 4. A plethora of former Hoosiers showcased their abilities in various athletic events. At the end of the day, a handful of Hoosiers spoke with the media.

Below are their full Q&As.

QUARTERBACK KURTIS ROURKE

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WIDE RECEIVER KE'SHAWN WILLIAMS

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CJ WEST

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LINEBACKER JAILIN WALKER

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

