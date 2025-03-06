Indiana football Pro Day Q&A: Rourke, others speak at IU's 2025 Pro Day

Indiana football held its annual Pro Day on Tuesday, March 4. A plethora of former Hoosiers showcased their abilities in various athletic events. At the end of the day, a handful of Hoosiers spoke with the media.
Below are their full Q&As.
QUARTERBACK KURTIS ROURKE
WIDE RECEIVER KE'SHAWN WILLIAMS
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CJ WEST
LINEBACKER JAILIN WALKER
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board