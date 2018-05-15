Indiana's season-opener last fall vs. Ohio State contributed to the highlights of college football's popularity in 2017-18, based on facts provided in a statement released by the National Football Foundation on Tuesday.

The matchup drew more than 5.4 million viewers, setting the record for largest audience for an opening weekend Thursday game and "making ESPN the most-viewed network in prime-time for all key male and adult demographics" according to the release. It also marked a 172 percent viewership increase over last year's opening Thursday contest.

Other IU- and Big Ten-related notes from the release:

• The Big Ten finished second in average attendance among FBS conferences, averaging 66,227 fans per game in 2017. The SEC led with 75,074 per contest for a total of 7,357,228.

• ESPN's College GameDay, which stopped in Bloomington for the IU-Ohio State game, averaged 1,841,000 viewers in 2017. Its pre-Iron Bowl show in Auburn, Ala. averaged 2,311,000 viewers for its most-viewed episode of the season.

• After expanding its coverage through a new deal with the Big Ten, FOX finished the regular season with record-high viewership, bumping its average from 2.951 million to 3.625 million for a 23 percent increase.

Click here to read the full release from the National Football Foundation.