The 6-foot-4, 185-pound specialist verbally committed to IU Tuesday morning, becoming the ninth member of Indiana's 2019 recruiting class.

KohlsKicking.com considers Wracher a five-star prospect and the No. 4 long snapper nationally in 2019. The website reports the Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius product also held offers from Air Force, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Toledo.

Wracher is the sixth prospect to commit to Indiana in the last four days, following verbal pledges from 3-star Alabama defensive tackle C.J. Person on Monday, 3-star Pennsylvania offensive guard Michael Katic and 3-star Indianapolis Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy on Sunday, 3-star Tennessee offensive tackle Matthew Bedford on Saturday, and 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore on Friday.

Four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters and 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons round out the current group of Hoosier commits.

"(Wracher) has a massive frame with room to develop and grow physically," KohlsKicking.com wrote in its assessment of Wracher following one of its camps. "He attended the Kohl’s Underclassmen Challenge and snapped with confidence and precision the entire weekend. He finished the weekend with the second and third best overall charting scores for the 2019 class."