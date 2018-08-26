Although Indiana's offensive line experienced a multitude of injuries last season, the experience gained by the players who stepped up coupled with returning the entire starting offensive line has IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller optimistic about his unit entering the 2018 season.

"Feeling really good," Hiller said Thursday. "Having everybody back this year has been huge for us as an offense, as a football team."

Junior Coy Cronk returns having started every game at left tackle since he was a true freshman. Fifth-year senior Wes Martin, who recorded the most pass blocking snaps (569) among guards nationally without allowing a sack last fall, has made 25 consecutive starts at left guard and 31 overall in his career. Cronk is backed up by 6-foot-8, 360-pound redshirt freshman Caleb Jones, while Martin has sophomore Harry Crider, who shared time at center with Hunter Littlejohn last year, behind him.

Littlejohn returns and is listed as the starting center, with Miami (Fla.) grad transfer Nick Linder backing him up. Linder is capable of playing all three positions along the interior of the offensive line.

While Littlejohn is listed as the starting center on the depth chart, Hiller indicated that position battle is far from decided.

"I think (Littlejohn) had a really good offseason from a strength and conditioning standpoint," Hiller said. "Some of his lower body stuff was at a little bit of a deficiency last year. If I had to say one really big battle we have going right now that's going to be one of those play-it-out situations, it's at the center position.

"The great thing about Nick is he's so experienced and he knows so much football, he's going to play and he's going to play probably multiple positions. He can fill in and he can play those spots and he knows what he's doing."

Redshirt junior Simon Stepaniak, who missed half the 2017 campaign due to injury, anchors the right guard position with redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Nworah behind him.

At right tackle, senior Brandon Knight returns after appearing in Indiana's final 10 games in 2017, starting in eight of them. Behid him is fifth-year senior Delroy Baker, who split time between right tackle and right guard in the 10 games he appeared in last fall. Baker started at right tackle four times before shifting over to guard once Knight got healthy.

Hiller credited the strength and conditioning work of Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou and Athletic Performance Coach Dr. Matt Rhea, along with the experience the underclassmen received, for the unit being as deep and strong as it is.

"The development of the young guys and some of the valuable game experience that some some of those guys got - Mackenzie Nworah, Harry Crider - they got a chance to get their feet wet," Hiller said. "Coach Ballou and his staff did a great job from January to now to really hone in on some of those young guys and get them stronger. We're looking forward to a great season."