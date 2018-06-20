One ACL tear is tough. Two is even tougher.

Three? Largely incalculable.

Even so, IU redshirt senior wide receiver and punt returner J-Shun Harris III couldn't walk away from the Hoosier football program despite experiencing that trio of setbacks.

"It's something about this sport, man," Harris said. "I was blessed with the opportunity to play here on a full-ride. Being part of this atmosphere, it's hard to get rid of. It was a no-brainer."

Strong mental toughness from a player who has to endure a lot the last few seasons.

Harris sustained his improbable third ACL tear in as many years on October 28, 2017 during Indiana's road contest at Maryland. Initially, it didn't feel the same as the other two.

"When I caught the ball, just took a normal step and I felt a little lag," Harris said. "As I walking back to the sideline, it was popping back to the sideline a little bit. Kyle (Blackman), our head athletic trainer, had me do some cutting drills so I did cutting drills, no problem. They brought out the knee brace and over time it just felt weak. I tried to go out one more time and I said, 'Yeah, there's something there.'"

Harris admitted there was a little bit of doubt in the beginning when he elected to come back, but credited a strong support staff which included his coaches, teammates and mother for helping him get back.

Film study in the wide receiver room and via YouTube provided sources of inspiration on his third comeback attempt, including the punt he returned for a touchdown against Georgia Southern in late September.

"(I watched it) a lot," Harris said of the clip. "Two weekends ago, I went home and my mom pulled it up, she always was really happy about it, and we watched it again together. I'll continue to watch it, just learning different things and continuing to give myself affirmation that I've been through before and I can go out there and do it again."

Harris also leaned on his mother, Stephanie Peterson, for support.

"She's 100 percent been my biggest fan," Harris said. "And I'm a mama's boy, so I love her to death of course. It's helpful to have that strong support behind me."

These days, Harris estimates he's between 90-100 percent healthy.

He said he's doing almost everything, including power lifts during strength and conditioning sessions. The only activity he's being withheld from is 7 on 7 drills, but he expects to be full-go by fall camp.

"That's my goal, and as of now, with the way everything's progressing, that shouldn't be a problem," Harris said.

While tearing an ACL is not something Harris wants to be an expert in, he hopes it will allow him to set an example for other athletes facing similar circumstances.

"My family gets to watch me play again," Harris said. "If I can sacrifice that now to be a shining light to someone who's been through it, and for them to go through and know they can prosper through it if they keep the right mindset, I get joy out of that."